Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram attacked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unidentified miscreants attacked the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri here on Saturday morning. The assailants set fire to two cars and a motorcycle parked in front of the ashram at Kundamankadavu.

Giri, who has supported the SC verdict, told mediapersons the BJP-Sangh Parivar forces, Pandalam royal family, Thazhamon thantri and Ayyappa Dharmasena were behind the attack.

The assailants also placed wreath addressing ‘P K Shibu’ in front of the ashram as a mark of protest. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire. However, the vehicles were burnt beyond recovery.

The roof of the car porch also suffered some damages. Giri was not in the ashram. There were only two inmates during the time of attack. The Poojappura police, which is investigating the case, said the forensic experts have lifted fingerprints from the crime spot and gathered other evidence.

Though the police obtained the CCTV footage, it is not clear whether the footage has the recent recordings as it had apparently gone kaput recently. An investigation is on to nab the culprits, said police.

“Perhaps, they would one day set me ablaze. But I would continue to say the truth,” he said.

Attack was on Giri’s life: Pinarayi

T’Puram: Condemning the attack on Swami Sandeepananda Giri’s Ashram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged the attack was on the spiritual leader’s life. Speaking to media after visiting the ashram on Saturday, Pinarayi said strict action will be taken against culprits. “Dissents and differences of opinion should be dealt through ideological debates, not with physical violence,” he said.

Attack is cultural fascism: Congress

T’Puram: The Congress said dealing dissent with violence was cultural Fascism. Dissent and differences of opinion should be handled through ideological debates, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Resorting to violence amounts to fascism, he said. At the ashram, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the attack on freedom of speech and expression amounts to cultural Fascism.

VS points finger at Sangh Parivar

T’Puram: Culprits behind the attack on the ashram should be arrested immediately, demanded Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan. In a statement issued here, Achuthanandan alleged the attack is part of the conspiracy hatched by the Sangh Parivar. Achuthanandan urged the government to probe whether there was an intelligence failure in the incident.