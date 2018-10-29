Online platforms welcome amateur Malayalam writers

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam literature has seen many levels of evolution. However, when it comes to online writing platforms, including websites and mobile applications, it was certainly slow in the uptake. The writing platform, which is a big hit in English, has had ‘other language’ features for some time now.

When new languages were added, slowly people have begun writing in their own language and even translating original works to their native tongues or favourite languages.

Recently, though, Malayalam stories has also started to show up in the search lists of online writing platforms. If you are wondering who is writing, there are many authors who do under pen names. In Wattpad, an online writing platform which has an app and a website where these stories have surfaced, many of them have thousands of readers and voters.

They are not your average writing either. There is quality content too. “We have a culture of blogs and using the platform for sharing our stories too,” Deepa Nair, a reader and Malayalam teacher, told Express. “It is slowly changing and works in the language are finding their way into the online platforms too. Short stories in Malayalam are aplenty in these sites and they have a surprising number of reads when you consider the actual penetration of online writing platforms in the state.” However, the medium also has its limitations. Editing is not done in Malayalam stories segment as of now, while English has beta readers and editors offering to help with a particular work. Maybe, in the future when the medium gets more attention and readership, editors and beta readers will be available too.

“There is a generation of people who love to read the stories in printed format. It only caters to a specific group of readers now. However, as a new medium and online being the future, I think, it will cater to a wider audience in the near future,” said writer K R Meera.

In English, these online writing platforms are popular for long-format writings like novellas and novels. However, in Malayalam, the number of writings in this category is comparatively low. “This could be because of the lack of a firm reader base. I believe every writer likes their works to be read and appreciated. In future, we will definitely see more long format stories,” said Shamina, an author who writes on online platforms.

“It is liberating in a way. I can use my pen name and write without being judged and it is an outlet too. I think more authors coming up to write and share works online will breathe new life into Malayalam literature. We need to change the traditional ways a bit if we want our language to survive,” said Shamina.