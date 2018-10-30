Artist's Facebook campaign fetches Rs 95,900 for Kerala flood relief fund 

Bechu S By

Online Desk

When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would easily overcome the post-flood crisis if all Malayalis worldwide could contribute a month's earnings to the flood relief fund, his message was simple -- make use of your skills for the common goal.

That is exactly what Kochi-based artist TK Nandakumar did, but the outcome seems to be better than what he had hoped for.

Nandakumar, who was aware of the potentials of Facebook, put a simple message in the social media platform -- donate Rs 1,500 or more to the CMDRF. As tokens of appreciation, he would present the donors their digital portrait once he gets the receipt.

Relying on his rich experience in the field of art and vast reach on cyberspace, he launched his "CMDRF - Portrait pic campaign" and by the time it was concluded on October 16, he had compiled Rs 95,900 to the relief fund!

Nandakumar started the campaign over Facebook after he realised that drawings, caricatures or any such hand-drawn images as Facebook profile pictures had become a trend among Keralites.

"I am basically an artist. Upon receiving Facebook's birthday notifications, I used to draw pictures by using Adobe's Illustrator and Photoshop for my friends and post them on their timeline as surprise gifts from me. I have given such illustrations to as many as 100 friends.

After I put up the FB post in August end, 32 people participated in the campaign on proposed dates, and it took me one and a half month to complete it," says Nandakumar.

Recounting the campaign days, the graphic designer, who also works as an art director in the film industry said, "I used to draw up to 3 pictures a day. A single drawing will take at least three hours to finish. I used to wake up early and worked late-nights as well. Fortunately, I was able to manage everything and the campaign didn't affect my personal affairs."

"Ernakulam Lalit Kala Academy had conducted a painting exhibition featuring many artists across Kerala for contributing to the relief fund. But they couldn't give me a slot as the registration was already closed by the time I approached them. Though it was saddening, the experience gave me the inspiration do something of my own and started to think seriously about what my friends had suggested," he said.

When the heavy rains and flash floods wreaked havoc, Nandakumar was cut off from Kochi and was stuck in his hometown. His wife Sariga is the vice principal at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Kanyakumari and daughter Rithu studies in 4th grade at the same school. Although he contributed in both cash and kind, he wasn't satisfied with his contribution and efforts.

"I wanted to visit camps and do whatever needed, but the situation wasn't favourable. Then the CMDRF portal was opened... "

But 32 people paying Rs 1,500 each make it only Rs 48,000. Nandakumar could find more generous people during the campaign who contributed more than he asked for. He eventually managed to double the amount. However, this humble artist denies the credit for himself.

"There are people who had already donated tens and thousands to the CMDRF but yet paid the sum to be part of the programme. A few NRIs too joined the campaing by contributing more than Rs 20,000 for the cause," he remembers with courtesy.

Nandakumar, who is now busy with his job, however expressed his willingness to relaunch the effort if a similar crisis situation re-emerges.