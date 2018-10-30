Home States Kerala

Marayur jaggery feels the heat from fake varieties

The sad turn of events happens at a time when the process of getting GI tag for Marayur jiggery is in the final stage.

Published: 30th October 2018

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Marayur’s century-old jaggery, known for its unique taste and aroma, is struggling to keep its status intact, with manufacturers citing the import of adulterated variety from Tamil Nadu as the main reason for it.Of late, a cheaper variety has been flooding the neighbouring markets including at Udumalpet. Traders say it contains 80 per cent sugar and 20 per cent sugarcane juice, unlike Marayur jaggery, which has cent per cent sugarcane juice.

“Sadly, the cheap variety is pushed into Kerala’s markets under the name Marayur jaggery. It has diminished the brand value the farmers have secured for it through years of hard work,” said Sivakumar, a farmer from Keezhanthoor.

The sad turn of events happens at a time when the process of getting GI tag for Marayur jiggery is in the final stage. Kanthalloor agriculture officer Kovinda Raj said the number of jaggery making units has come down to 150 from more than 250 in the last few years.

“Majority of producers have turned to mulberry farming. Of the total jaggery manufactured in Marayur, 80 per cent is sold in markets across the state and the rest in Udumalpet. Since cheaper jaggery is available in TN, traders from Kerala go for it,” said Raj.

