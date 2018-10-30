Home States Kerala

Rs 4 lakh quotation to kill husband: Woman, paramour arrested

Viyyur police have arrested a woman, her paramour, and four accomplices in connection with an alleged attempt to murder her husband.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Viyyur police have arrested a woman, her paramour, and four accomplices in connection with an alleged attempt to murder her husband. The arrested are Sujatha, her lover Suresh, Binu alias Omanakuttan, Sajith, Mulla Nazaruddin, and Muhammed Ali. The police also seized the car used by the gang. 

According to the police, Sujatha gave a quotation of Rs 4 lakh to murder her husband Krishnakumar, 54. She gave an advance of Rs 10,000 and her ornaments to the quotation gang. On October 22, Krishnakumar left his house at Thirur in Thrissur district around 5 am to his ancestral home at Paravoor. A car that was parked at a distance hit him and sped away. He was taken to hospital by morning walkers. 

Later, Krishnakumar expressed suspicions behind the accident. The quotation team assumed Krishnakumar would walk through the left side of the road, but he crossed the road and started walking through right side, which compelled the gang to take a U-turn and hit him. He suffered grave injuries with fractures on shoulder and leg. 

Suresh and Sujatha jointly plotted the ‘accident’, said the police. The couple has two children aged 17 and 11. Krishnakumar is a farmer who took land for lease in Wayanad for farming. The police said Sujatha had been into the illicit relationship with Suresh for five years. Suresh was the driver of the bus in which Sujatha took her kids to school.

