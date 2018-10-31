CPM veteran Lawrence’s grandson spotted at BJP state president’s one-day fast event

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an incident that raised a few curious eyebrows, Milan Immanuel Joseph, the grandson of CPM veteran and former LDF convener M M Lawrence, attended the BJP state president’s one-day fast in front of the state police headquarters here on Tuesday.

Milan was received with huge applause by the capacity crowd who thronged the venue where Sreedharan Pillai is protesting against police atrocities against Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala.

A Plus II student, Milan is the son of Lawrence’s youngest daughter Asha. “I have come on my own but my mother supported me. I am interested in social work and politics but have not decided which party I will join,” he told Express.

“Milan’s mother is a government employee and we don’t want to drag her to our venue,” said Pillai. “The boy came with the knowledge of the family. It shows the resentment among women, even from communist families, on the actions taken by Pinarayi Vijayan against Ayyappa devotees,” he said.