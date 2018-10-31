Home States Kerala

CPM veteran Lawrence’s grandson spotted at BJP state president’s one-day fast event

Milan was received with huge applause by the capacity crowd who thronged the venue where Sreedharan Pillai is protesting against police atrocities against Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala. 

Published: 31st October 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an incident that raised a few curious eyebrows, Milan Immanuel Joseph, the grandson of CPM veteran and former LDF convener M M Lawrence, attended the BJP state president’s one-day fast in front of the state police headquarters here on Tuesday. 

 

Milan was received with huge applause by the capacity crowd who thronged the venue where Sreedharan Pillai is protesting against police atrocities against Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala. 

A Plus II student, Milan is the son of Lawrence’s youngest daughter Asha. “I have come on my own but my mother supported me. I am interested in social work and politics but have not decided which party I will join,” he told Express.

“Milan’s mother is a government employee and we don’t want to drag her to our venue,” said Pillai. “The boy came with the knowledge of the family. It shows the resentment among women, even from communist families, on the actions taken by Pinarayi Vijayan against Ayyappa devotees,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala row Sreedharan Pillai fast Milan Immanuel Joseph M M Lawrence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp