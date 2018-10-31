Gunman of Kerala minister Mathew T Thomas shoots self to death

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The gunman of Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas was found dead with wrists slit and a gunshot wound on his head at his home in Kadakkal on Wednesday. Sujith Sahadevan, 27, son of Sahadevan Pillai and Radhamani of Chariparambu, appeared to have committed suicide, as per preliminary investigation reports. 

The cause of suicide is not immediately known and no suicide note could be recovered. When Sujith did not wake up in the morning, his family knocked at his door. Sensing no response they pushed open the door to find him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was a civil police officer of AR Camp in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kadakkal police said he had dinner with his family the previous night and there was nothing suspicious in his behaviour. 

