Home States Kerala

28,000 people still left in flood relief camps: Pinarayi Vijayan

About 28,000 people are still left in the flood relief camps while the number of camps has come down to 236, said the Chief Minister’s statement after the review committee held its meeting on Friday.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:About 28,000 people are still left in the flood relief camps while the number of camps has come down to 236, said the Chief Minister’s statement after the review committee held its meeting on Friday. Alappuzha has the most number of people in the camps and that came to about 17,805.

Also Read | Kerala Floods: Reliance Foundation donates relief worth Rs 71 crore

The review meeting also assessed that essential kits are yet to be distributed in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts and it would be completed within two days. The kits will be distributed to 4.25 lakh people.

Regarding the distribution of Rs 10,000 to those who stayed in the camps, there has been delay owing to bank holidays. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the distribution of cash within two days and ordered the deployment of more officials at the village-level for this task if needed.

The meeting observed steady progress has been made in cleaning of houses. Around  4,72,633 houses were cleaned and this comes to around 81 per cent of the total houses affected. A 14,000-strong workforce has been working in this front.

The carcasses of 10,747 big animals, 40,593 small animals and 5,23,000 birds were disposed of. As much as 15,000 tonnes of bio waste has been collected of which 13,000 tonnes was disposed of. As much as 18,543 tonnes of inorganic waste was also collected and that will be disposed of soon. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to pay special attention to provide potable water to houses. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and several top bureaucrats were present in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Relief Camps Kerala Floods relief funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case