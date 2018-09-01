28,000 people still left in flood relief camps: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:About 28,000 people are still left in the flood relief camps while the number of camps has come down to 236, said the Chief Minister’s statement after the review committee held its meeting on Friday. Alappuzha has the most number of people in the camps and that came to about 17,805.

The review meeting also assessed that essential kits are yet to be distributed in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts and it would be completed within two days. The kits will be distributed to 4.25 lakh people.

Regarding the distribution of Rs 10,000 to those who stayed in the camps, there has been delay owing to bank holidays. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the distribution of cash within two days and ordered the deployment of more officials at the village-level for this task if needed.

The meeting observed steady progress has been made in cleaning of houses. Around 4,72,633 houses were cleaned and this comes to around 81 per cent of the total houses affected. A 14,000-strong workforce has been working in this front.

The carcasses of 10,747 big animals, 40,593 small animals and 5,23,000 birds were disposed of. As much as 15,000 tonnes of bio waste has been collected of which 13,000 tonnes was disposed of. As much as 18,543 tonnes of inorganic waste was also collected and that will be disposed of soon. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to pay special attention to provide potable water to houses. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and several top bureaucrats were present in the meeting.