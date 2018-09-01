Adopt preventive measures against leptospirosis, says expert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:If you have come in contact with the flood waters, it is high time you took certain precautions, warn health experts.With leptospirosis-related deaths being reported in the wake of the floods, an expert on the infection from an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) facility in Port Blair has warned that people exposed to the floodwaters are at a high risk of contracting it. The risk gets multiplied if there is pulmonary involvement in the infection.

People who have come in contact with the floodwaters should immediately start on a post-exposure prophylaxis of Doxycycline (200 mg once weekly as a single dose, after food, for six weeks), said Dr A P Sugunan, Scientist (G) at ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Port Blair. The centre is a WHO-collaborative centre for leptospirosis and Dr Sugunan was called in for assistance in view of the possibility of a leptospirosis outbreak in the post-flood situation.

According to officers, 15 people have died between August 24 and 30, of which two were confirmed leptospirosis cases and 13, suspected. “The alarming factor is that only one among the 15 was on prophylaxis,” said Dr K G Reena, Additional Director (Public Health).

“The risk is high if you’ve been exposed to floodwaters. Prophylaxis — essentially preventive treatment — is the effective measure. The trouble is, there is never 100 per cent compliance among the public. If you have fever, approach the nearest healthcare facility,” Sugunan said.

Since pulmonary involvement is a serious threat, there could be a slight modification of treatment protocol, he said. There is no vaccine for leptospirosis, the health officials said, but Doxycycline is the recommended preventive for adults and children aged 8-12 (100 mg, once weekly as a single dose, after food).An adequate supply of the medicine has been ensured across the state, Dr Reena said.