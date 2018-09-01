Centre, state government told to notify authorities by Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central and state governments to notify the officers who shall be authorised to grant approval certificates in favour of the importers of relief materials through various ports of entry to Kerala.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the directive on a plea seeking a directive to appoint a competent authority in each district to certify the organisations/ relief agencies who are entitled to get Customs duty and integrated tax exemption for all goods imported to India as donation for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

Petitioner’s counsel Santhosh Mathew submitted no mechanism has been put in place, either by the Centre or the state government for approving particular relief agencies, who intend to import goods for relief and rehabilitation purposes. Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad submitted necessary instructions have already been issued to the District Collectors to assist in the import of materials by various relief agencies.

The court said the authorities notified by the government should consider the application from the importer and accord approval satisfying the conditions.

Taking note of the urgency of the situation, the court made it clear the certificates/approvals/clearances by the state and Central authorities shall not be unduly delayed and shall, at any rate, be issued within three days from the date of presentation of the relevant documents by the importer concerned.

Flooding in state: HC adjourns plea to September​ 12

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to September 12 the hearing of the suo motu proceedings over the alleged criminal negligence of the authorities which resulted in the ‘man-made’ disaster. When the case came up for hearing, the Bench ordered to post the case along with similar petitions. The petition was filed by N R Joseph, a civil engineer from Kochi.

Loans: HC notice to RBI on moratorium

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India on a petition seeking moratorium on loan repayments and interest waiver on loans availed by the public. The

petition was filed in the wake of the recent floods in the state. The High Court also issued notices to the Central and state governments and state-level bankers’ committee in Kerala.