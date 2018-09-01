Home States Kerala

Centre, state government told to notify authorities by Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central and state governments to notify the officers who shall be authorised to grant approval certificates in favour of the importers of relief materials.

Published: 01st September 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central and state governments to notify the officers who shall be authorised to grant approval certificates in favour of the importers of relief materials through various ports of entry to Kerala.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the directive on a plea seeking a directive to appoint a competent authority in each district to certify the organisations/ relief agencies who are entitled to get Customs duty and integrated tax exemption for all goods imported to India as donation for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

Petitioner’s counsel Santhosh Mathew submitted no mechanism has been put in place, either by the Centre or the state government for approving particular relief agencies, who intend to import goods for relief and rehabilitation purposes. Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad submitted necessary instructions have already been issued to the District Collectors to assist in the import of materials by various relief agencies.
The court said the authorities notified by the government should consider the application from the importer and accord approval satisfying the conditions.

Taking note of the urgency of the situation, the court made it clear the certificates/approvals/clearances by the state and Central authorities shall not be unduly delayed and shall, at any rate, be issued within three days from the date of presentation of the relevant documents by the importer concerned.

Flooding in state: HC adjourns plea to September​ 12
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to September 12 the hearing of the suo motu proceedings over the alleged criminal negligence of the authorities which resulted in the ‘man-made’ disaster. When the case came up for hearing, the Bench ordered to post the case along with similar petitions. The petition was filed by N R Joseph, a civil engineer from Kochi.

Loans: HC notice to RBI on moratorium
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India on a petition seeking moratorium on loan repayments and interest waiver on loans availed by the public. The
petition was filed in the wake of the recent floods in the state. The High Court also issued notices to the Central and state governments and state-level bankers’ committee in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Relief Material Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case