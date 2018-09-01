Home States Kerala

Kerala hopeful of getting UAE aid for flood relief: CM Pinarayi Vijayan 

Referring to the reported offer of Rs 700 crore made by the UAE to carry out relief operations and Centre's decision not to accept it, Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand world continue.

Published: 01st September 2018 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Kerala government embarked on a fund mobilisation drive for reconstructing the flood-ravaged state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Saturday he was hopeful of getting the offer of aid made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

His statement assumes significance in the wake of a row over the Centre's refusal to accept UAE's reported offer of Rs 700 crore to the flood-hit state.

At a function organised here to honour IAS officers who coordinated in operations to rescue stranded people from flood-affected areas, Vijayan said several foreign countries have come forward to help the state.

Referring to the reported offer of Rs 700 crore made by the UAE to carry out relief operations and Centre's decision not to accept it, Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand (of the Centre) would continue.

Noting that the state was receiving good support for fund mobilisation from the country and abroad, Vijayan said the effort should be to make use of it properly.

The chief minister said the state government had asked for a special package to tide over the situation besides the compensation for the loss and damage caused in the devastating deluge.

However, he said there were limitations on part of the Centre to fully compensate the loss and damage suffered by the state.

"So the state has to find resources to overcome the shortage of funds for taking up the rehabilitation and rebuilding exercise," Vijayan added.

Alluding to the cabinet decision to appoint KPMG as project consultant partner for rebuilding the state, Vijayan said, "We will not restrict the consultancy to one agency. We will ensure that we get the assistance of all."

As part of the fund mobilisation initiative, the cabinet has decided to seek financial aid from abroad through non-resident Keralites, from major cities in the country and also from educational institutions in the state. As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods UAE Aid CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to