Leptospirosis cases up; 24 deaths so far

Raising concerns of an epidemic outbreak post floods, the state has reported a steady rise in leptospirosis cases.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Raising concerns of an epidemic outbreak post floods, the state has reported a steady rise in leptospirosis cases. On Friday alone, nine deaths were reported.Two of the cases are confirmed leptospirosis cases, while seven are suspected ones, taking the death toll to 24 since August 24. The total number of confirmed deaths since August 24 is four, while the suspected deaths are 20.

The two confirmed cases on Friday are from Kozhikode. The confirmed leptospirosis cases across the
state are 46 - from Thiruvananthapuram (6), Pathanamthitta (7), Idukki (1), Alappuzha (4), Ernakulam (2), Thrissur (4),Palakkad (12) Malappuram (1), Kozhikode (12) and Kasargod (3).

“The challenge we face is that most of the people who have come in contact with flood water are yet to take prophylaxis. It is pertinent that they do. Self-treatment is another issue we face. We have clearly issued warnings that any sign of fever, headache or other symptoms could possibly be the beginning of leptospirosis. It could be deadly and only if people become more aware and come together to fight this proactively can we prevent more deaths,” said Dr Reena, Additional Director, Public Health.

Be on the guard
■ Doxycycline, the preventive medicine for leptospirosis is available in all government hospitals and health centres
■ Proper steps for protection, including boots, masks and gloves, are a must for cleaning  flooded areas
■ People with diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and people who are alcoholics are at a higher risk of leptospirosis.
■  Any signs of fever, headache, myalgia (muscle pain) or nausea should be immediately brought to the attention of a doctor

