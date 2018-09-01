Ministers on fund-raising spree, to travel abroad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:State ministers will travel to various countries in October to mobilise funds for reconstructing the flood-ravaged state. Announcing the Cabinet decision here on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ministers will target the Malayalee diaspora spread across countries.

Pinarayi said ministers and officials will travel to the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, other European countries, the US and Canada to mobilise funds.

Though Loka Kerala Sabha has its members spread across the globe, the idea is to coordinate the fund mobilisation with the help of ministers, he said.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet decision taken on Thursday night, Pinarayi said ministers will also meet Malayalees living in major cities across India to mobilise funds to help reconstruct Kerala. He said the CM’s Distress Relief Fund has been receiving funds from different parts of the world. People even directly approach the CMO to contribute money to the fund.