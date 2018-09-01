‘Parents’ ready, but not enough kids for adoption

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:It’s bad news for those wanting to adopt a child in Kerala. The number of applications for adoption is on the rise, but there’s a severe shortage of children available for adoption.

There is a great mismatch between those who want to adopt, and the number of children who are up for adoption.

While Kerala has as on Thursday received 1,247 adoption applications, the number of children available for adoption stood at 84, as per the statistics available with the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) that operates under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme of the Social Justice Department. This means for every 15 adoptive parents, there is just one child available, which is higher than the national average of 1:10.This means that prospective adoptive parents in Kerala will have to wait for a long time. Of the total 1247 applications, 1218 are from within the country and 29 from outside.

While the number of children available for adoption has been coming down, the demand is steadily growing, said SARA programme manager Nijo Sebastian.“The demand is growing. From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018, 164 children were adopted. Of this, 141 were adopted by parents residing in the country while 23 were adopted by parents from abroad,” Nijo said.

“Earlier, couples had to wait for 10 to 12 years for a child for adoption. Now, they opt for adoption just after three or four years in to their marriage. But we don’t have enough children for all those who want to adopt,” he said. According to Niju, the prospective adopting parents have more chance of finding a child if they opt for ‘anywhere’ rather than one particular state.

Those wishing for adoption should register their names in the official adoption portal of Central Adoption Resource Authority with relevant documents. The application will be verified by officials concerned after uploading a home study report on the portal. Based on their seniority, the applicants can view the profile and photos of up to three children offered by the portal. If they don’t select a child, then their seniority will fall behind.

The children are offered for adoption on the portal on the basis of several factors, including the age of the prospective adoptive parents. If the combined age of the parents are below 90 years, then children of the age 0-4 will be offered. If the combined age of parents is from 90-100, then the age of the allotted children will be from 4-8. Above 100, the age of the children will be from 8-18.

