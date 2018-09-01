Home States Kerala

Poll panel postpones release of draft voters’ list

The State Election Commission has put off the publication of the draft voters’ list for the next general elections by one month on account of the flood crisis.

Published: 01st September 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The State Election Commission has put off the publication of the draft voters’ list for the next general elections by one month on account of the flood crisis.The Commission has also waived the Rs 25 fee for replacing Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) lost in the flood. Voters, who have lost their voter’s ID in the flood can apply for fresh ones by applying online ceo.kerala.gov.in. The forms are also available at taluk offices.

Under the revised schedule, the draft list will be released on October 1 and the final list on January 4 next year. September 1, 2018, was the original date announced by the Commission, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said on Friday. Once the draft list is out, objections and claims will be entertained till November 15. They will be settled before December 10. Appeals, if any, also should be submitted by this date, he said.The updated list will be submitted to the Election Commission for approval before January 3. The final list will be out on January 4.

