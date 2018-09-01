Rahul Gandhi is naive to compare RSS to Muslim Brotherhood: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP National General secretary P Muralidhar Rao has said that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi is no naive and ignorant and don’t know the history of this nation to have compared RSS to the Muslim Brotherhood in a foreign soil. He was speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

The BJP leader said that RSS is a nationalist organisation and working in the interests of the nation within the framework of the constitution and how can one compare that organisation with a criminal, terror organisation like Muslim Brotherhood and that too in a foreign soil.

He said that RSS was invited by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to take part in the Republic day march past and this is an organisation which is going across the country owing to the selfless work it has put up among the people of the country.

Muralidhar Rao said that as the party in charge of Kerala his major aim is to strengthen the BJP and thereby the NDA. He said that the party will be trying to forge alliances with new social groups and parties and will have a strong NDA in the days to come.

When asked whether any political party from the LDF or UDF is coming to the BJP fold, he said, “I can't comment on that now and will announce at the right time”. He added, “In a democratic polity, political untouchability is a misguided practice and said that the state BJP will reach out to all sections of the people”.

He thanked the defence personnel who worked tirelessly during the floods including all the four forces, ArmyNavy, Airforce and Coast Guard. He also said that the Central government is providing all support to the state in this hour of crisis. Muralidhar Rao said that he is in charge of coordination with all the state units of the BJP for the collection of funds for the state relief funds. He also said that all the BJP ruled state governments have promised assistance to the state in this time of crisis.

When asked on the hike in fuel prices, the BJP leader said,“Fuel prices are linked to external factors and the GDP of the country is at an all-time high, this means that inflation is under control.”

Muralidhar Rao said that he was here in the state to attend the remembrance and ash immersing function of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and added that the departed BJP leader was a great statesman and never spoke against the nation whenever he was abroad while in opposition in an apparent dig to Rahul Gandhi. He added that in the epic Mahabharata, Kauravas used to tell that outside the country we are 105 in reference to the five Pandavas and that is what politicians should behave like.