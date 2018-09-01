Home States Kerala

Special package for replacing lost LPG cylinders

Public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday said it will donate 30,000 LPG double-burner stoves to the flood-hit families of Kerala through the state government.

Published: 01st September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Centre through oil marketing companies (OMC) on Friday announced a special package for the replacement of LPG cylinders lost during the floods. LPG consumers who lost their documents will also be issued fresh papers. OMCs will organise a special camp for issuing documents. For cases of cylinders lost, the scheme is different for BPL and APL families. In the case of BPL families, OMCs will charge a nominal Rs 200 per cylinder for replacing the old cylinders while it will be Rs 1,200 for the APL families.  

The Centre has given an additional allocation of 12,000 kilolitres of white kerosene to Kerala. This is besides the advance release of 4,636 kilolitres quota of PDS kerosene for the October-December 2018 quarter. P S Mony, state-level coordinator and chief general manager, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kochi, said oil companies had extended commendable service during the floods, despite severe logistic hurdles.  
Mony, in a statement, said several petrol pumps were handed over to defence for assisting in rescue operations.  With their logistic expertise and infrastructure, oil companies sourced products from within and beyond the state, ensuring adequate supplies at needy locations.

“To counter the shortage of tank trucks and crew, the state government gave all necessary permissions to ply inter-state trucks in Kerala. Supplies were provided at isolated locations like Munnar, Wayanad, Nelliyampathi etc with professional alacrity,” said Mony.

BPCL to donate 30,000 LPG stoves
Kochi: Public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday said it will donate 30,000 LPG double-burner stoves to the flood-hit families of Kerala through the state government. “The stoves will be donated as part of the corporate social responsibility of BPCL to touch the lives of the flood-hit people,” said a release. The stoves will be distributed by the district administration in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.BPCL decided to take up the project since the LPG stoves of many families were damaged beyond repair in the floods. The stoves are being mobilised through inter-state vendors in Chennai and New Delhi.

