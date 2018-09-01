Home States Kerala

Tata Projects will reconstruct roads to Sabarimala approach roads: Pinarayi Vijayan

Published: 01st September 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tata Projects will undertake the reconstruction of the roads to Sabarimala and nearby areas which were all destroyed in the heavy floods, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

‘The Mandala-Makaravilakku season begins on November 17 and the roads have to be reconstructed. The government has constituted a committee of officers led by Chief Secretary Tom Jose,” said Pinarayi. The other members of the committee are V Venu, K R Jyothilal, Tinku Biswal and state police chief Loknath Behera.

Since the restoration of the roads and other infrastructure which were destroyed has to be done within two months, the government has entrusted the work to Tata projects.

Loans to flood-hit
Pinarayi said Kudumbashree will be the nodal agency for distributing a loan of maximum I1 lakh to those have lost their household materials. “Government will pay the interest on the loans. Those are not Kudumbashree members will be given loans directly from banks. The state government will enter into an agreement with the consortium of bankers for the purpose,” Pinarayi said. He said small-scale shopkeepers had lost everything in the calamity and will be provided with loans of I10 lakh loan from banks.

Detailed assessment
Pinarayi said the government will conduct a detailed assessment of the houses and shops destroyed in the calamity and a digital record will be prepared of the assessment. On implementing recommendations of the Madhav Gadgil Ecology Expert Panel in the wake of the recent calamity, Pinarayi said landslides were taking place in deep forests and the government will conduct a detailed study on it. On the annual plan funding, he said it was constituted much before the flood calamity. There will of course be an alternation in the funds, he said.

