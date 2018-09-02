Home States Kerala

Corporate house supports Kerala flood victims

ACC cement officials handing over relief materials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ACC Limited, one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete had immediately stepped in with resources, manpower and logistical support to provide on-ground relief and rehabilitation to assist people and local authorities in the flood-impacted regions of Kerala.

Along with contributions by ACC Trust, ACC employees also donated one day’s salary to the humanitarian effort. But going far beyond financial contribution, the organization and leadership stepped up to use ACC’s resources and people to go on-ground to help the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Neeraj Akhoury, managing director and CEO of ACC Limited along with Seema Akhoury had visited Kerala on August 31 to take hands-on review of the mass relief work and rehabilitation activities undertaken by the company in flood affected areas. On his arrival in Kochi, he first visited the Rajashree S M M Senior Secondary School, East Kadungalloor where the Madukkarai Task Force team were fully engaged in cleaning and restoration of the mess created by the floods. He followed it up by visiting Sree Sai Vidya Vihar, Kadungalloor where the ACC team had already completed the restoration work last week.

Commenting on the situation, Neeraj Akhoury said, “We salute the spirit of the people of Kerala for their resilience, courage and sheer determination as they face one of the most daunting times. Going far beyond financial contribution, teams of ACC employees are on ground in Kerala, ensuring that we use ACC’s resources to help create an impact to the lives of affected people and lead the rehabilitation efforts from the front.”

After this session, he visited Neduvannur area in Parambayam, Alwaye where lot of families were badly affected by the flood. He met a few of such families and distributed relief kits to them.

Thereafter, he visited the distribution center in Vennala where the relief materials were stored and packing activities were going on in full swing. He interacted with the vibrant student volunteers from Savitribai Phule College of Social Work, Yavatmal as well as company officers, appreciated the team effort and gave further guidance.

ACC also sent teams of carpenters, plumbers, electricians and maintenance personnel from its plant in Madukkarai, Tamil Nadu to Kerala for rehabilitation and rebuilding.Displaced people in Kerala have been finding it difficult to go back to their homes due to the heavy mud deposit inside their homes, disrupted electricity and water supply and damage to household items such as furniture, clothes and kitchen utensils.
ACC teams of maintenance workers are helping them with the removal of mud deposits, restoration of electricity and plumbing facilities.

A mobile maintenance van unit from its Madukkarai(Coimbatore) plant was despatched with equipment for welding, plumbing, electric work and cleaning equipment and is visiting various sites. For  any help, contact 8129051918 & 0484- 2371330.

