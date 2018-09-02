Home States Kerala

Health Department unveils treatment protocol for leptospirosis

 Following reports of leptospirosis (rat fever) cases and related deaths in the flood-hit areas, the Health Department on Saturday came out with a treatment protocol. 

Published: 02nd September 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Following reports of leptospirosis (rat fever) cases and related deaths in the flood-hit areas, the Health Department on Saturday came out with a treatment protocol. The protocol  conforming to international guidelines lays down the guidelines to be followed in disease prevention, treatment and sample collection. 

“The protocol is meant for health workers and volunteers engaged in cleanliness works in the flood-affected areas,” said K K Shailaja, Health Minister. “As penicillin is a major antibiotic in the treatment of rat-fever, adequate stocks of the same  has been ensured at all taluk hospitals,” she said.Meanwhile, the Health Department has come out with an advisory for those engaged in clean-up operations. It recommends 200 mg doxycycline tablets for checking the spread of the infection. They have been asked to consult qualified medical practitioners in the event of experiencing uneasiness, headache or developing skin rashes.

“If one has the aforementioned symptoms don’t waste time on self-medication. Instead, they should seek immediate treatment failing which it might prove fatal,” said the communique. Health workers said though the doxycycline pill for rat fever  was distributed at relief camps, people were unwilling to take them which put their lives at risk. The other day, an expert on rat fever infection from the  Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) facility in Port Blair issued a warning which said those exposed to floodwaters are at high risk of contracting the infection. 

