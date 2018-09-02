Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan leaves to the US for medical treatment

Though the Chief Minister would be away for about two weeks, the charge has not been officially handed over to anyone.

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the US from here on Sunday for medical treatment.

He is being accompanied by his wife, Kamala Vijayan.

Pinarayi, who will undergo a two-week treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is expected to be back by the third week of this month.

His US visit, initially scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, was postponed following the devastating floods. Ahead of the visit, Pinarayi called on Governor P Sathasivam on Saturday and briefed him about his travel abroad for treatment. He also updated the Governor about the steps initiated by the state government for rebuilding the state and for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Though the Chief Minister would be away for about two weeks, the charge has not been officially handed over to anyone. “No order has been issued on handing over the charge to any minister,” said the CMO while confirming about the Chief Minister’s visit on Monday. Meanwhile, sources said recently-inducted minister E P Jayarajan, Pinarayi’s Man Friday, would be chairing the cabinet meeting, in his absence. 

The exact nature of Pinarayi’s illness has not been revealed. The Chief Minister has been consulting doctors at Apollo Hospital in Chennai and had undergone treatment there in March. “He is visiting the US for treatment based on a collective decision taken by doctors treating him. As of now, it is expected that he would be away for three weeks,” said a source. 

The Chief Minister’s treatment cost in the US would be borne by the state government.

(With inputs from online desk)

