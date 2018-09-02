Home States Kerala

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan pitches for eco-friendly development

The state government will soon bring in a legislation fixing norms for constructions in ecologically fragile areas.

Published: 02nd September 2018

Kerala CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will soon bring in a legislation fixing norms for constructions in ecologically fragile areas. In the wake of the recent floods, the state should pitch for creation of a new Kerala with environment-friendly constructions, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Speaking at the meet the press series on ‘Kerala - Post Floods’ organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Saturday, he underscored the need for environment-friendly constructions. While reconstructing Kerala, focus should be on what kind of constructions should be carried out. 

Also Read | Kerala Floods: Reliance Foundation donates relief worth Rs 71 crore

Also whether constructions should be permitted in fragile areas need to be verified. People should not be rehabilitated to regions where constant landslides are reported. Constructions in such regions should be reviewed. Availability of construction materials is going to be another task. It should be taken as an opportunity to build a new Kerala.   Kodiyeri pointed out that farmers who suffered major loss should be compensated. The government should examine what can be done to support the farmers who had taken loans.  

The CPM state chief rejected allegations over not letting Saji Cheriyan and Raju Abraham speak at the Assembly special session that discussed flood-related issues. “It was the CPM Parliamentary party which decided who all should speak in the Assembly. The discussions were about Kerala floods, not about floods in any specific region. They don’t have any complaint. If they have an issue, they are equipped enough to voice it,” Kodiyeri retorted. There were reports that the two MLAs were not given a chance to speak for raising criticism during the floods.   

Kodiyeri attacked the Opposition UDF for trying to politicise the tragedy. The Opposition move was to belittle the action taken by the government, he said. “It has been clearly stated by the government that the floods were not owing to dam mismanagement. The Opposition is trying to create a smoke screen,” Kodiyeri said. The CPM state chief opined that while going for reconstructing Kerala, it would be ideal to identify habitable and uninhabitable regions based on their ecological specialities. People staying in places like river basins are subjected to such tragedies often. Hence it would be ideal if we could differentiate between these regions. A new approach is needed for the same, he said. 

Comments

