Necessary weather warnings were issued, says IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed the weathermen for lack of warnings, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has come out clarifying the IMD had issued all necessary severe weather warnings through its office in Thiruvananthapuram. Nowcasts for 3 hours were issued through SMS to SDMA, SEOC, District collectors using Doppler Weather Radar Data. Weather Forecasts for five days and outlook for subsequent two days, were sent through e-mail to Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management), SDMA, Navy and Special Marine Enforcement.

High-level officials of the state government were briefed in a meeting convened by the Chief Minister on August 9 about the strong monsoon conditions with heavy rainfall activity. Also, the Additional Chief Secretary was briefed over phone on all occasions. Member Secretary, SDMA, was briefed on August 10. District Collectors of Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram were briefed on August 14. In a press release issued on August 2, 2018, it was indicated the rainfall over ‘extreme south peninsula’ shall be above normal during August 9 – 15.

In the subsequent press release issued on August 9 also, the same statement was repeated, along with a date-wise indication of likely widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala restarting from August 13. The press releases had been communicated to the Chief Secretaries of all the states via e-mail and also posted on the IMD website, said the IMD.Short & medium-range forecasts (five days in advance) issued from IMD Thiruvananthapuram.

Orange alerts were issued with effect from August 6 applicable for August 8 onwards and Red alert (for action) was issued with effect from August 9. Further, for showing the severity of rainfall intensity expected, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hrs) rainfall warning for Kerala was issued from August 10 August for 14 with Orange Alert to Idukki and Alappuzha, Red alert to Wayanad district.

On Aug 11, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning extended to August 15 also with Orange alert to Idukki and Wayanad districts. On August 12, Red alert was issued for Idukki effective from August 14. On August 14, again heavy to very heavy rainfall warning was issued for 14 and 15 with Red alert and Orange alerts for most of the districts.

