Home States Kerala

Online abuse of PTR deputy director: No bail for accused

The court rejected the plea by Sajimon Saleem of Kinattinkarayil house, Rosapoo Kandam near Kumily, who posted sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and Facebook against Shilpa.

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Thodupuzha sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a Kumily native for allegedly posting abusive Facebook comments against Periyar Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Shilpa V Kumar. The court rejected the plea by Sajimon Saleem of Kinattinkarayil house, Rosapoo Kandam near Kumily, who posted sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and Facebook against Shilpa.

Sajimon had complained to the forest minister and principal chief conservator of forest, accusing Shilpa of “slave treatment on subordinates”. In his complaint, he alleged that Panchavarnam, a temporary watcher at the tiger reserve, was forced to do household works at Shilpa’s residence.  He alleged in complaint that watcher was asked to cook food for deputy director, clean her residence, and wash her clothes.

Later, a probe by the vigilance wing of the forest department  found that the complaint was fabricated. The vigilance officer filed the report after recording the statements of Shilpa V Kumar, Panchavarnam, and Sajimon. Panchavarnam dismissed the allegations of slave treatment and clarified that Shilpa never ill-treated her during the service. After this, Sajimon started abusing Shilpa on social media. The vigilance wing found Sajimon had criminal background and was involved in similar crimes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Periyar Tiger Reserve Shilpa V Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to