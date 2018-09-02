Online abuse of PTR deputy director: No bail for accused

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Thodupuzha sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a Kumily native for allegedly posting abusive Facebook comments against Periyar Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Shilpa V Kumar. The court rejected the plea by Sajimon Saleem of Kinattinkarayil house, Rosapoo Kandam near Kumily, who posted sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and Facebook against Shilpa.

Sajimon had complained to the forest minister and principal chief conservator of forest, accusing Shilpa of “slave treatment on subordinates”. In his complaint, he alleged that Panchavarnam, a temporary watcher at the tiger reserve, was forced to do household works at Shilpa’s residence. He alleged in complaint that watcher was asked to cook food for deputy director, clean her residence, and wash her clothes.

Later, a probe by the vigilance wing of the forest department found that the complaint was fabricated. The vigilance officer filed the report after recording the statements of Shilpa V Kumar, Panchavarnam, and Sajimon. Panchavarnam dismissed the allegations of slave treatment and clarified that Shilpa never ill-treated her during the service. After this, Sajimon started abusing Shilpa on social media. The vigilance wing found Sajimon had criminal background and was involved in similar crimes.