Online spat: Kerala Police bid to broker peace

It said the personal differences between the boy and the girl in the audio clip was projected by some as an ‘issue’ between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.  

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Don’t fight, We are one’. This is a message posted on the Kerala Police’s official Facebook page in the wake of the audio clip featuring a verbal spat between a Malayai girl and Tamil boy which went viral. The audio clip had triggered an online hate campaign between supporters of the two states. According to the FB post,  the public should refrain from spreading divisive messages through the social media. It said the personal differences between the boy and the girl in the audio clip was projected by some as an ‘issue’ between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.  

This led to an online tug-of-war, with those allied to the two sides posting a few videos. “Since these posts are barbaric and illogical, we request the youth of both states to be show restraint and spread harmony,” the police said in the post. The police also requested the netizens not to circulate such videos. The issue began after some youth posted an audio of the latest Tik Tok app of Musical. ly. This led to several reply messages  which set off a furore on social media. Later, the messages acquired racial overtones. 

