People should be watchful about spread of diseases: K K Shailaja

 As the flood scare has receded from the state, the people should be watchful as there is a chance of contagious disease attack, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:34 AM

Health Minister K K Shailaja (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As the flood scare has receded from the state, the people should be watchful as there is a chance of contagious disease attack, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. While speaking to media persons at Kannur on Saturday, she said the threat of leptospirosis is a reality and those people who were involved in the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas should take medicines to prevent the disease from spreading.

For this purpose, the Health Department has already distributed lakhs of tablets, she said. The tablet which should be consumed is Doxycycline. The department has given instructions to the government and private hospitals on this. People who had involved in the rescue and relief activities should take the medicine as early as possible as they have a chance of contracting the disease easily since it spreads through water contaminated with the excreta of rats and other animals.  

Comments

