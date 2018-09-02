Home States Kerala

Sea Rescue Squad to include fishermen

The fishermen will also be trained in coordinating communication with different agencies.

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now cashing in on the bravery and service mentality of the fisherfolk, the state government has decided to form a Sea Rescue Squad (SRS) comprising fishermen. Another project to appoint 200 coastal wardens hand-picked from the fishermen community in the Coastal Police on contract basis is also on the anvil. 

"Administrative sanction has already been accorded for the SRS project," said J Mercykutty Amma, Fisheries Minister. "It was only the other day the Cabinet had given its nod for appointing fishermen as coastal wardens," she added.  "It will be ensured no procedural delay will happen in the implementation of the said projects. Through this, the fishermen community will be provided with a new livelihood opportunity," the minister said. Earlier, the department had stated SRS will come up at 222 coastal villages in the state and for its implementation, an amount of Rs seven crore has also been sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). 

As per the decision, the SRS will first come up in 60 coastal villages and the selected fishermen will be provided with training on sea rescue operations, life-saving methods, power boat handling, sea safety equipment operation and other disaster management techniques. The fishermen will also be trained in coordinating communication with different agencies.

