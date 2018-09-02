Suicide: Medical checkup found no injuries

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: “When the policemen arrived at the spot after receiving a call, he was sitting. Medical examination found no injuries. He was released and sent home with his father after the house owner settled the issue,” a senior police officer said.Soon after the incident, videos of Sajid being questioned and getting beaten started to circulate on social media. The videos alleged Sajid was a thief. Police and local residents suspect humiliation might have led to the suicide.

“Humiliation might have led to the youth’s suicide. No internal injury were found during postmortem,” the police officer said.The incident has triggered strong protest with people’s representatives urging stringent action against those involved in moral policing. “We have demanded a probe into the involvement of moral goons and sought action against those who humiliated him on social media,” said Tanur block panchayat president C K A Rasaq. Sajid’s body was handed over to relatives after postmortem was done at Kozhikode government medical college.He is survived by father Musthafa and mother Mariyamu.