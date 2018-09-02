Tamil Nadu mishap kills six from Alappuzha

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Six people from Alappuzha district, which include four from a family, were killed when two buses collided head-on on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Tamil Nadu at around 2 am on Saturday. A Krishnagiri-bound bus brushed against a stationary vehicle parked on the national highway and collided with a Thiruvalla-bound Yatra bus coming from Bangalore. The Yatra bus turned turtle, killing seven and injuring more than 30.

The deceased have been identified as George Joseph (Moncy), 62, of Anchil, Kattapalliyil, Edathua; his wife Alphonsa George 60; daughter Dinu Joseph, 32; and son-in-law Siji Vincent, 35. Athen, the son of Siji and Dinu, escaped with minor injuries. George Joseph, who leaves behind daughter Danu Joseph, had settled in Bengaluru with his family 40 years ago.

His family was on the way to Aluva for attending the marriage of Alphonsa’s relative. Other two deceased are: Shano V, 28, of Chittezhathu, Thalavadi; and retired professor Jim Jacob, (Jimmichan-58), of Nannatumaliyil, Karikkampallil, Edathua. He was staying at Fathimapuram in Changanassery.

Jim went to see his son

Jim Jacob was returning from Bangalore after visiting son. Shano, who got married two months ago, had been living in Bengaluru with his wife Lincy. The couple was coming to Kerala for attending the funeral of their relative. Lincy escaped with minor injuries.