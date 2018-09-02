Home States Kerala

Youngster ends life after severe assault and humiliation


In a shocking incident, 23-year-old Mohammed Sajid committed suicide on Friday night after he was allegedly assaulted by moral goons.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a shocking incident, 23-year-old Mohammed Sajid committed suicide on Friday night after he was allegedly assaulted by moral goons. The tragic incident occurred at Kuttippala in Kalpakanchery police station limits.Relatives found Sajid hanging inside his house at Kuttippala on Friday night. Though they rushed him to a private hospital in Kottakkal, he was declared brought dead. 

Police said Sajid was beaten by a gang of unidentified persons after he was spotted in suspicious circumstances at Mammalippadi near Kottakkal on the night of August 28. Alleging that he attempted to rob a house there, the gang beat him after tying him with ropes. Sajid escaped the ordeal when Kalpakanchery police took him to hospital late in the night where he underwent a medical examination.

