116 schools in flood-hit region to reopen today

ALAPPUZHA: As many as 116 schools in Kuttanad taluk, which have remained closed since July 14 due to floods, will reopen on Monday. One school in Kainakari panchayat is still under water and the Education Department is planning to shift the students to another school on a temporary basis.

There are 16,600 students in the 116 schools. Of these, 51 are government, 60 are aided and five are unaided, said Education Department deputy director K C Jayakumar.

As SNDP Higher Secondary School, Kuttamangalam, Kainakari, remains under water, students of Classes X to XII will be shifted to Government Mohammedan’s Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha for eight days.

A final decision in this regard will be taken by Mohammedan’s authorities on Monday.

Classes of LP and UP students of SNDP HSS will be held at available space near the school, said Jayakumar.

“We have brought 1 lakh textbooks for students in Kuttanad in the first phase. These textbooks were taken from the surplus stock of Kasargod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. We have also received over 1 lakh notebooks through sponsorship,” said Jayakumar.

“Almost all students in Kuttanad have lost their textbooks and notebooks. But we don’t know the exact number damaged in the flood. From Monday, the students will come to school and we will get a clearer picture of the books they need. If any school in Kuttanad is unable to function properly due to the presence of floodwater, we will arrange classes in nearby schools,” said Jayakumar.