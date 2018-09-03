40-member team from Punjab to #RebuildKerala

Home States Kerala

It is through social media they got to know about the havoc of floods in the state, said team leader Amirk Singh Maan.

Members of the Akal Academy Baru Sahib with MLA V D Satheesan | Express

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the motto ‘#Rebuild Kerala’, a 40-member team from Punjab has come for helping the flood-ravaged state. Skilled workers, including electricians, plumbers and civil engineers, are here to help people rebuild their houses and walls damaged in the recent floods.

The friends from Punjab arrived from Akal Academy Baru Sahib, run by Kalgidhar Trust, which envisages in establishing permanent peace in the world through value-based education and spiritual rejuvenation, creating good global citizens.

Maan said it was on Thursday they arrived in Kochi, and from Saturday onwards they have started their construction work. “So far, we have rectified 30 complaints from the people in the areas of Kochangadi, Paravur and Chedamangalam. We are receiving complaints from different parts of the state and we will be soon dividing the team to cater to the needs of the people in those areas,” he said.

“We have been to North Paravur, Kuttanad and other parts of Alappuzha and Nedumbassery. Whether it was the earthquake in Gujarat or floods in Nepal, we were there to support the affected,” he added.

Credit goes to Facebook, through which they have come to know about the floods. It is out of sheer humanity that people from across India have joined to help Kerala recover from the havoc.

“All assistance for the Sikh team has been provided. They have been provided accommodation at SNVSS auditorium at Paravur. They do all kinds of electrical and plumbing works required at houses. These young men have taken up several projects and have been working hard to rebuild those houses,” said MLA  V D Satheesan.

The Kalgidhar Society

The Kalgidhar Society-Baru Sahib headquartered at Himachal Pradesh is a non-profit charity focused on providing quality education and also stresses on healthcare, women’s empowerment and social welfare. It has been instrumental in the socio-economic uplift of the poor in the far-flung rural areas across India. It has several branches across the country.

