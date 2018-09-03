Home States Kerala

Congress urges Kerala government to drop plan to seek aid abroad

KPCC President M M Hassan said with ministers and officials going on foreign tours, the rehabilitation in the flood-hit districts would be affected badly.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

kerala_floods_-_kochi

Kerala Floods:The Kochi and Ernakulum regions, which have been under the waters for almost two weeks, alone accounts for around 52 per cent of all tourism in the state. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress in Kerala came out Monday against the CPI-M led LDF government's decision to mobilise resources to rebuild the flood-ravaged state, from non-resident Keralites, by deputing ministers to collect funds.

Attacking the government over its decision, Congress leader K V Thomas said on Monday, "the state government should not humiliate the people of Kerala by going abroad seeking aid with a begging bowl.

"Urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to drop the plan, Thomas said, "Do not send ministers and officials with begging bowls to foreign countries. This will dent the self-respect and prestige of Keralites. Do not humiliate Indians and Keralites who live abroad with dignity," he added.

He also put forward suggestions for rebuilding the infrastructure destroyed in the floods.

KPCC President M M Hassan said with ministers and officials going on foreign tours, the rehabilitation in the flood-hit districts would be affected badly.

"It is better for ministers to give up their tour plan," he said.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also wanted the state government to put off the foreign tour plan and said instead the ministers should take charge of districts and coordinate the rehabilitation efforts.

"It is not the time for foreign trips," he added.

The state cabinet had last week decided to seek financial aid from abroad through non-resident Keralites and from major cities in the country. It also decided to depute a special team comprising a minister and officials to mobilise funds from abroad.

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India