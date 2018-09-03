Home States Kerala

Court directs Sony to pay the price of a phone

While many mobile phone giants tom-tom the durability of their products, one of the major features is about its metallic body that survives a fall even on rough surfaces.

While many mobile phone giants tom-tom the durability of their products, one of the major features is about its metallic body that survives a fall even on rough surfaces. In a consumer court case here, the court has directed a mobile phone company to provide a new phone or the price of the phone along with compensation, as the complainant’s mobile phone, which was supposed to be tough and durable, did not survive a fall.

When Joy E F, hailing from Kunnamkulam, bought a Sony Xperia mobile phone for Rs 23,990, the main reason was its highlight of surviving a fall. To his bad luck, the phone that fell down got damaged and became dysfunctional. So, he gave it to the service centre, Access Electronics, to get it repaired. The service centre estimated an amount of Rs 6,000 to replace the damaged parts while Joy paid an amount of Rs 3,000 in advance. Since the service centre did not return the mobile phone on time, a standby phone was provided. But even after one month, the centre did not return the phone.

Advocate A D Benny, who appeared for the consumer said: “A case was filed against Sony India Private Ltd and Access Electronics on which the favourable verdict came. The company had appointed their own advocate, but the consumer court understood the situation.”

The verdict was out on July 21 for which the document of the order issued was received on August 8. In the verdict of the court, the company has been directed to either pay Rs 23,990 or a new phone in addition to Rs 3,000, which he gave for the repairing services.

