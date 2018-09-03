Home States Kerala

Disbursal of relief aid will be completed in a week: Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian

According to Kurian, the process of preparing the list of the flood victims by Revenue officers is under way and the amount will be transferred to the bank and treasury accounts after verification.

Flood relief items piled up at ErnakulamSouth railway station  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The disbursal of Rs 10,000 as relief aid for the flood victims will be completed within a week, said Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian. “The government is ensuring that the relief amount reaches the deserved since it is being distributed from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, where the public trustfully makes donations,” he told media persons here on Sunday.

According to Kurian, the process of preparing the list of the flood victims by Revenue officers is under way and the amount will be transferred to the bank and treasury accounts after verifying the list. "The government had already announced that special camps will be opened for those who have lost their houses in the floods.  

“For this, the government will take community halls and other such buildings on rent. Some persons have offered foster homes, of which the list has been handed over to the District Collectors,” he said.

The Additional Chief Secretary warned the reconstruction of houses on the land where landslip occurred should be carried out only after conducting a comprehensive study. “The distribution of the relief kits will be completed within two days. A decision on the remaining materials will taken once the distribution of kits is completed,” he said.

