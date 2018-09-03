E P Jayarajan assures smooth government functioning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will not face problems in taking important decisions even though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for the US for medical treatment, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan told reporters on Sunday.

The CMO said Jayarajan will accept contributions to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund in his absence. The CMO also clarified that no minister has been put in charge while Pinarayi is away. However, Jayarajan, who was recently reinducted into the Cabinet, has been assigned to preside over its meetings.

Important files will be accessed by the Chief Minister online, his office clarified. Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by his wife Kamala, left for the US on Sunday morning for medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. According to the CMO, he will be away for three weeks.