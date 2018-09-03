Home States Kerala

Four deaths, 13 confirmed rat fever cases in Kozhikode

Four more deaths were reported in Kozhikode, the worst affected  district in the state, on Sunday, taking the total confirmed deaths to six, and suspected deaths to 17.   

Published: 03rd September 2018

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Four more deaths were reported in Kozhikode, the worst affected district in the state, on Sunday, taking the total confirmed deaths to six, and suspected deaths to 17.   

Even as the administration wages a strident battle against leptospirosis, two confirmed deaths were reported from Villyappalli and Karasseri; and two suspected deaths from Vengeri and Kallayi.
On Sunday, 13 confirmed cases were reported from Koduvalli, Kakkodi, Villyappalli, Meppayur, Naduvannur, Karasseri, Kunnamangalam, Olavanna, Feroke, Vadakara, Vengeri and Puthiyangadi.

The Health Department has started a control room. As many as 25 patients with leptospirosis symptoms are currently undergoing treatment in the district. A meeting held to review the situation in the district decided to set up additional facilities to treat 85 patients in the isolation ward - which now has facilities to accommodate 68 patients - in the Medical College Hospital.In addition to this, Kozhikode Beach Hospital, and hospitals in Vadakara, Koyilandy and Feroke are equipped to treat cases. The services of 17 specialist doctors will be available in these hospitals for the next 15 days. An OP will function in health centres and 14 newly constituted hospitals.

Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, District Collector U V Jose, DMO V Jayashree, Medical College principal Dr V R Rajendran, superintendent in charge Dr Sunil Kumar and Corporation health officer Dr R S Gopakumar attended the review meeting.

