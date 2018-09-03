Home States Kerala

Governmen to revive comprehensive accident insurance scheme

When asked about this, KMSCL general manager S R Dileepkumar said it was only a week ago the agency had received such a direction from the government.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

health insurance

Image for representational purpose only.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has devised a new strategy for reviving the ‘comprehensive accident insurance scheme’ on the back burner for some time due to the hostility of the insurance companies. As per the new decision, the government has directed the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) to invite an expression of interest (EoI) from third-party administrators (TPA) for implementing the scheme. An integral component of the trauma care project announced by the government last November, the scheme guarantees free medical treatment to victims of road accidents.

“The idea was to implement the scheme with the help of private and public insurance companies. But as the EoI invited in this regard evoked no response from the companies, we have decided to identify a competent TPA for managing the funds that will be reimbursed to the hospitals which provide treatment to victims of road traffic accidents,” said an officer with the Health Department.

When asked about this, KMSCL general manager S R Dileepkumar said it was only a week ago the agency had received such a direction from the government. He said KMSCL had no previous experience in floating an EoI in this regard, and it will seek technical opinion from agencies with expertise in the field. “EoI could be floated by the end of this month. Now a pre-bid meeting is on. We have enough experience in RSBY and CHIS Plus, which is more like an insurance model. But the proposed ‘comprehensive accident insurance scheme’ is somewhat different,” said Dileepkumar.

“As the scheme involves fund management, reimbursement, recoupment from the TPA, the involvement of agencies like Kerala Road Safety Authority and others have decided to elicit a technical opinion from those agencies who have experience in the field.”

Earlier in June, Express had reported with the insurance companies remaining unenthusiastic towards the accident and trauma care insurance programme, the government was weighing the option of inviting a fund-manager for executing the project. It was following the debacle of a meeting with the secretary general of General Insurance Council, the coordinating body of general insurance companies and representatives of private insurance companies in April the government arrived at the decision of engaging a TPA for rolling out the scheme, which guarantees free emergency care to an accident victim in the first 48 hours upon admission in a hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited health department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival