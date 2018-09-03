Home States Kerala

Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd water analysis tomorrow

There is also another pressing reason why the KSEB is running its hydel stations full tilt.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Lorries Kerala floods

Stranded people being evacuated and shifted to relief camps in Taurus, Tata Tippers at Thottumugham near Aluva (Photo | EPS/Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) will hold its post-flood water analysis on Tuesday to prepare for the northeast monsoon, even as hydel generation continues on a high note with dams almost 90 per cent full. Water analyses related to hydel reservoirs are a monthly affair. But Tuesday’s assessment assumes importance in the wake of the floods and the upcoming northeast monsoon, which contributes 30 per cent to the annual rainfall in the state.

ALSO READ | 100-strong group from Maharashtra help Kerala rebuild

The results will be discussed with the State Disaster Management Authority and the Dam Safety Authority to decide whether to continue to keep the dam shutters open and maintain the present high pace of hydel generation to use up excess water, KSEB CMD N S Pillai said.

As on Saturday, the combined storage in hydel dams stood at 89 per cent full to capacity and internal hydropower generation continued to be in excess of power imports. The storage in Idukki alone stood at 90 per cent. All the dams together have enough storage to generate 3,687 million units (MU).

There is also another pressing reason why the KSEB is running its hydel stations full tilt. It would take another three-four months to get several medium and small hydel projects that were damaged in the floods back in operation. This includes the 180 MW Lower Periyar, the 36.4 MW Poringalkuthu and the 32 MW Panniyar hydel projects.

“Projects worth a total 217 megawatts (MW) continue to be under water. But we can manage without additional power purchases as consumption is relatively lower during the rainy season,” Pillai said.

Maniyar dam safe

The Maniyar dam in Pathanamthitta is safe and there is absolutely no cause for concern, Irrigation Department authorities said on Friday. The dam and allied structures had sustained minor damage in the rain and floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State Electricity Board Water Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival