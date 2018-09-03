Home States Kerala

No landslide in pristine Munnar wildlife division

According to the estimate of the Idukki district administration, Idukki witnessed around 325-350 landslides during this monsoon, and Munnar was one of the worst affected regions.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

IDUKKI: While some politicians are adding to the cacophony of post-flood blame game with their insane comments on the role of trees and forests in preventing landslides, it is worth noting that no were reported from the pristine 280-sq-km Munnar wildlife division.

This is especially noteworthy given that the heavy rain had triggered series of landslides in the ecologically fragile regions of Idukki, especially Munnar, which was cut off from mainland for many days.  

ALSO READ | Anti-climax as Neelakurinji blooms in idyllic Munnar devoid of tourists

The Munnar wildlife division, home to over 5,000 tribal people, endangered Nilgiri tahr and habitat of neelakurinji which blooms once in 12 years,  does not have any concrete structures and the tribal people there live in close proximity to the nature.

According to the estimate of the Idukki district administration, Idukki witnessed around 325-350 landslides during this monsoon, and Munnar was one of the worst affected regions. All the  landslides occurred in human settlements and nearby areas. R Lekshmi, Wildlife Warden, Eravikulam National Park, told ‘Express’ that though the district has seen one of its highest ever recorded landslides in a short span, the wildlife division has not seen a single landslide in this monsoon.

The wildlife division is home to around 5,000 tribal people, mostly belonging to Muthuvan and Hill Pulayan cast, spread over 15 settlements inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, Eravikulam National Park, and Shola National Park. But, not a single person was displaced or none sought shelter in 211 relief camps opened by the district administration in the aftermath of the flood, she said.

The inhabitants don’t use concrete structures to live inside the forest and all their huts are eco-friendly, and are made using mud and other materials sourced from the forest. And no damage to house, both partial and full, was reported even after the forest witnessed ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy rainfall’ for days, she added.

ALSO READ | Kurinjimala of Eravikulam National Park opened to tourists amid safety worries

The Eravikulam National Park, home to over 800 endangered Nilgiri Thar, has not seen any causality to its wildlife, either. The only thing the department noticed is that Nilgiri tahr has started grazing on the neelakurinji, which bloomed after the gap of 12 years, she said.

Safe location
No landslides were reported from the pristine
280-sq-km Munnar wildlife division
The Munnar wildlife division, home to over 5,000 tribal people, endangered Nilgiri tahr and habitat of neelakurinji which blooms once in 12 years
According to the estimate of the Idukki district administration, Idukki witnessed around 325-350 landslides during this monsoon

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Munnar Kerala Floods landslides Munnar wildlife division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival