‘No-stop’ traffic inspections on cards

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Think of a scenario which links corruption and the police. Chances are, your mind immediately conjured up an image of some unscrupulous men in uniform bargaining with motorists, who infringed traffic rules, for a quick buck.

Though such incidents of cops seeking bribes from commuters have become few and far in between, they do crop up at times, demoralizing the force and creating a bad public impression about the cops in general.

Well, this is set to change for the good. For the Police Department will soon rolling out a ‘Digital and Touchless Traffic Enforcement’ system. Once it is unveiled, officers on traffic duty will not be allowed to block vehicles to check traffic rules violation, as the system will automatically detect such infringements in moving vehicles through high-end cameras. The images of the infringement and the notice of fine will be sent to the vehicle owners.

The police department has set a time limit of 120 days to complete the digitisation. In the initial phase, about 350 radar cameras, 50 red dot cameras and 25 helmet detection cameras will be purchased.

Talks on with banks to set up payment gateway

“The digitisation will aid people the most as they won’t be held up by the police for traffic inspection. Over time, cops on traffic duty won’t be receiving fines in cash. The public can pay the fines at the police stations or online,” said project nodal officer and Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham.

For this, the department has fulfilled technical requirements and is in talks with a couple of banks before it finalises a deal to set up payment gateway.

The idea is to let people use debit/credit cards, PayTM, online banking and mobile wallets to pay fines. Fines for nine types of traffic rule violations can be paid in this manner. About 1,000 handheld cameras, software and debit card readers will be roped in within 20 days to set up the facility. Interestingly, the cashless fine payment facility will be unveiled before the ‘touch-less’ traffic inspection facility.

Advocate Venjaramoodu Sakkir Hussein M, who regularly deals with traffic-related cases, said the introduction of new technology will help the public. “Corruption allegations come up during physical exam of vehicles. At times, passengers and the police enter into physical confrontation during the routine checking. If a traffic system that does not require vehicles to be stopped can be developed, it will be a blessing,” he said. “Since the fine notice comes up with proofs (like number of the car plate or face recognition), there is minimum chances of error,” he added.