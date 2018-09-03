Rs 10,000 for all flood-affected beneficiaries by Sep 5: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the relief amounts of Rs 10,000 allotted to the victims of the flood-hit areas in Kuttanad will be distributed before September 5. He was speaking after visiting the flood-affected panchayats in Kuttanad on Sunday.

“The money was distributed to the account of thousands of people in the region.

The money will be transferred to the remaining beneficiaries by September 5. Potable water will be distributed to all people. Panchayat presidents and secretaries should be vigilant on the water distribution. Drinking water kiosks should be set up in all panchayats, with the Water Authority leading the installation process. Bottled water can be distributed in areas which need urgent intervention. Panchayats can utilise their own funds or plan funds for the distribution of water. The water will be distributed in country boats in the areas with difficulty in road access,” the minister said.

Isaac also said village officers should take steps to open gruel centres in necessary places in Kuttanad. Ration shops destroyed in the flood should open in two days. Foodgrains that got soaked in the flood should not be distributed.

“Last month’s ration was free to all people and it will be given to the people through shops. Civil Supply officers should take steps to distribute ration immediately,” the minister said.

He noted the government is planning to distribute loans to each family for purchasing household equipment destroyed in the flood. Rs 1 lakh will be allotted through Kudumbashree. The repayment of the loan can be carried out over three years without interest. The interest on the loan will be given by the government.

Around 150 works days will be created under the NREG programme to clean the streams. Special adalats will be arranged for distributing ration and Aadhaar cards and land documents.

Isaac visited Thakazhi, Edathua, Thalavadi, Muttar, Veliyanad, Neelamperoor, Kavalam, Pulinkunnu, Ramankari, Chambakulam and Nedumudi panchayats. District panchayat president G Venugopal accompanied the minister.

