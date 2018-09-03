Home States Kerala

Rs 10,000 for all flood-affected beneficiaries by Sep 5: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac

The money will be transferred to the remaining beneficiaries by September 5.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac interacts with members of Thalavadi panchayat on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the relief amounts of Rs 10,000 allotted to the victims of the flood-hit areas in Kuttanad will be distributed before September 5. He was speaking after visiting the flood-affected panchayats in Kuttanad on Sunday.

“The money was distributed to the account of thousands of people in the region.

The money will be transferred to the remaining beneficiaries by September 5. Potable water will be distributed to all people. Panchayat presidents and secretaries should be vigilant on the water distribution. Drinking water kiosks should be set up in all panchayats, with the Water Authority leading the installation process. Bottled water can be distributed in areas which need urgent intervention. Panchayats can utilise their own funds or plan funds for the distribution of water. The water will be distributed in country boats in the areas with difficulty in road access,” the minister said.

ALSO READ | No landslide in pristine Munnar wildlife division

Isaac also said village officers should take steps to open gruel centres in necessary places in Kuttanad. Ration shops destroyed in the flood should open in two days. Foodgrains that got soaked in the flood should not be distributed.

“Last month’s ration was free to all people and it will be given to the people through shops. Civil Supply officers should take steps to distribute ration immediately,” the minister said.

He noted the government is planning to distribute loans to each family for purchasing household equipment destroyed in the flood. Rs 1 lakh will be allotted through Kudumbashree. The repayment of the loan can be carried out over three years without interest. The interest on the loan will be given by the government.

Around 150 works days will be created under the NREG programme to clean the streams. Special adalats will be arranged for distributing ration and Aadhaar cards and land documents.  

Isaac visited Thakazhi, Edathua, Thalavadi, Muttar, Veliyanad, Neelamperoor, Kavalam, Pulinkunnu, Ramankari, Chambakulam and Nedumudi panchayats. District panchayat president G Venugopal accompanied the minister.

Rs 1 lakh Loan to be given to families for buying household equipment

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival