Special team begins probe in suicide of youth 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A special police team has started a probe after registering a case of abetment to suicide in an incident in which a youth took his life on Friday after a video clip of him being assaulted and humiliated was shared on social media. Tirur DySP Biju Bhaskar, who is heading the probe, said action will be taken against those involved in the assault and circulated the video clip.

“We are examining the medical report and visuals. Action will be taken against all those who were part of the assault and humiliation on social media,” the police officer said. Mohammed Sajid, 23, was found by his relatives hanging inside his house in Kuttippala on Friday night.

Police said Sajid was assaulted by a gang of unidentified men after he was spotted in suspicious circumstances at Mammalippadi near Kottakkal on the night of August 28. Accused of being a thief, Sajid was beaten. Later, Kalpakanchery police arrived and took him to a hospital.

Soon after the incident, a video clip of Sajid being questioned and assaulted started circulating on social media. The video insinuated that Sajid was thief. Police suspect that humiliation might have led to the suicide.