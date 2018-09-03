Home States Kerala

Travancore Devaswom Board against restriction of pilgrims at Sabarimala

Sabarimala temple

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar said it was not in favour of imposing any restriction on the entry of pilgrims at Sabarimala.

He told Express the flow of pilgrims would not be restricted either during the two month-long pilgrimage season beginning in November or during monthly poojas.

Rejecting the police proposal to make online booking mandatory during the upcoming pilgrimage season, Padmakumar said the virtual queue was not reliable and the Board has received many complaints from devotees about the system. He said the current practice of allowing free flow of devotee to the temple will continue.

As the custodian of the Sabarimala temple, the TDB will do its best to provide all basic amenities to the pilgrims, said Padmakumar.

