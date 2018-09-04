2-year-old Vigilance report gathers dust

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A study tabled by PWD Minister G Sudhakaran in the state Assembly on September 29, 2016 had hinted at the existence of an unholy alliance between big contractors, senior officers in the PWD and ministerial staff being the bane of Kerala and the sad state of its roads. At that time, there was some sabre-rattling about impending action against anyone who was part of this nexus. However, nothing further has been heard of this report.

Express accessed a copy of this report, labelled ‘System Study on Public Works Department’, prepared by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The seven-page report delves into a host of issues. Some of these are listed under the following heads: Corruption by boosted up revised estimates; Payment of bills without execution of work: Major corruption touch points in PWD; Resale of items issued by department, especially bitumen; Posting of officials and Collection by higher officials.

The portion pertaining to corruption says, “This is done usually by highly influential contractors with the help of politicians and officials. Initially, they take the work at below-estimate rate. Immediately after signing the agreement, they manage to get a letter from local people’s representative recommending revision of estimate by changing the design or including some profitable extra works. Revised estimate is prepared and submitted to higher officials immediately.

The contractor manages to get a government order sanctioning revision of estimate or ratification of revision. The revision may range from 100 per cent to 300 per cent and above from the initial agreed rate. The bribe amount depends on the magnitude of revision and normally it amounts to lakhs. This corruption is usually done in works where estimate is above one crore.”

Unaware of report

PWD Principal Secretary G Kamala Vardhana Rao said he was unaware of such a report.

“If such a report is there, we’ll look into it.

“The contractors have not given any written complaint about the commission sought by PWD officers for clearing the bills,” he said.