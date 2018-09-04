Home States Kerala

2-year-old Vigilance report gathers dust

The contractor manages to get a government order sanctioning revision of estimate or ratification of revision.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: A study tabled by PWD Minister G Sudhakaran in the state Assembly on September 29, 2016 had hinted at the existence of an unholy alliance between big contractors, senior officers in the PWD and ministerial staff being the bane of Kerala and the sad state of its roads. At that time, there was some sabre-rattling about impending action against anyone who was part of this nexus. However, nothing further has been heard of this report.

Express accessed a copy of this report, labelled ‘System Study on Public Works Department’, prepared by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The seven-page report delves into a host of issues. Some of these are listed under the following heads: Corruption by boosted up revised estimates; Payment of bills without execution of work: Major corruption touch points in PWD;  Resale of items issued by department, especially bitumen; Posting of officials and Collection by higher officials.

The portion pertaining to corruption says, “This is done usually by highly influential contractors with the help of politicians and officials. Initially, they take the work at below-estimate rate. Immediately after signing the agreement, they manage to get a letter from local people’s representative recommending revision of estimate by changing the design or including some profitable extra works. Revised estimate is prepared and submitted to higher officials immediately.

The contractor manages to get a government order sanctioning revision of estimate or ratification of revision.  The revision may range from 100 per cent to 300 per cent and above from the initial agreed rate. The bribe amount depends on the magnitude of revision and normally it amounts to lakhs. This corruption is usually done in works where estimate is above one crore.” 

Unaware of report
PWD Principal Secretary G Kamala Vardhana Rao said he was unaware of such a report.
“If such a report is there, we’ll look into it.
“The contractors have not given any written complaint about the commission sought by PWD officers for clearing the bills,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PWD Minister G Sudhakaran Anti-Corruption Bureau ‘System Study on Public Works Department’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India