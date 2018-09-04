Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil donates car towards flood relief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Contributing his share towards the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil on Monday put up his car for sale. The proceeds from the sale of his vehicle - Toyota Innova Crysta - will be used to construct houses for the flood victims.

He had, the other day, in a pastoral letter, asked the laity to limit the church celebrations this year and direct such funds towards the rehabilitation initiatives of the Church. The car has been listed on classifieds application OLX and was put up for display at the Archbishop House at Marine Drive on Monday. More information on the sale can be obtained by contacting the finance administrator of the diocese.