CBI chargesheets SBI manager, textile partners in loan fraud case

KOCHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against partners of Thrissur-based Mariya Silks (formerly Emmanuvel Silks), and a relationship manager with SBI, for availing loan using forged documents. The chargesheet was filed before the CBI court in Kochi last month.The accused named in the chargesheet were Apu Mathew, Manager, SBI RASMECC, Chenganoor, who previously worked as Manager with RMME, SBI, Thrissur, when the loan was allegedly availed.

Other accused are Byju TP, Shaju TO, Raju TO, Jiju TO, and Annie Ouseph - all partners of Mariya Silks, and Varki George of Moonnilavu near Erattupetta.According to the CBI, when Apu Mathew was working at SBI Thrissur, Mariya Silk availed a cash credit of Rs 3.50 crores. Later in June 2013, a corporate loan of Rs 1 crore was also taken.

By 2016, the loan turned NPA. When SBI started further proceedings to claim the loan amount, it was found that the property mortgaged differed from the one for which SBI had obtained a valuation. The location sketch was forged, and in the title deed, the boundaries were wrongly mentioned. The SBI incurred a loss of Rs 4.29 crores due to the fraud. According to the CBI, the cash credit of Rs 3.5 crores was granted based on collateral securities of Rs 90 lakhs.

Similarly, stock and receivables worth Rs 8.76 crores were also taken into consideration before granting the cash credit. However, after securing the cash credit, Mariya Silks applied for substitution of collateral securities with one hectare and 8 acres of land owned by the company at Moonnilavu, Erattupetta.

The loan was facilitated by the accused manager without checking the authenticity of the documents.

As per the document, the mortgaged land was located at the roadside, but during the examination, it was found fake. The fake document was prepared by Varki George, the seventh accused. The property, which was previously mortgaged with a co-operative bank, was bought by Mariya Silks for Rs 9,42,000. “As part of the investigation, we have secured a statement of 46 witnesses and collected 246 documents. The investigation has been completed.

Two persons were arrested and they were released on bail,” a CBI officer said.

The case was probed by CBI officer Baiju PA. IPC sections 120B, 420, 468, 471, 473, and sections 13(2) and 13 (1)(D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act were charged against the accused.

