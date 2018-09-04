Home States Kerala

Central University of Kerala clarifies on Vice Chancellor Gopakumar claiming pension benefits

Published: 04th September 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Lucknow University

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Central University of Kerala Vice Chancellor G Gopakumar is claiming his salary after deduction of his ‘basic pension’ from the University of Kerala from where he retired,  the varsity clarified in a statement here on Monday. ‘’The university recently received a clarification from the UGC re-employed pensioners are not eligible for dearness relief (DR) on pension,” the statement said. 

“Immediately, the Vice-Chancellor directed the university his own DR should be deducted first before other employees of the university are affected by the clarification,” the statement said.

Based on the direction, the university contacted the officers of the University of Kerala to deduct the DR, it said. Gopakumar said as soon as the University of Kerala intimates CUK on the amount he claimed as DR, it would be reimbursed.  Express had recently reported the Vice-Chancellor was claiming ‘double salary.’

