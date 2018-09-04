Controlling crowd during peak season not wrong: BJP leader and MP V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Controlling the crowd at Sabarimala temple during the peak pilgrim season is not wrong, provided there is a proper scientific study, said senior BJP leader and MP V Muraleedharan here on Monday.Crowd control measures are adopted even in Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati and in Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Addressing mediapersons during a “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, Muraleedharan said only eco-friendly construction must be promoted at Sabarimala.

In the wake of the widespread destruction caused by flood, we must rethink the state government’s stand regarding ecologically sensitive areas. Kasturirangan Committee report had suggested a ban on construction in 13,000 sq km area.

But the state government reduced it to 9,999. Later the state called for a further reduction of 1,343 sq km.

Muraleedharan sarcastically remarked that had the state not faced flood devastation, Kerala would have condemned the National Green Tribunal that had recently directed the Centre to finalise the Kasturirangan report within six months. The BJP leader called for a scientific study on the reasons for floods.

He welcomed the state government’s decision to reconstruct the state and added a blue print for the future should be prepared. Muraleedharan said the Centre will announce the financial aid as soon as it receives state government’s request.

Infrastructure development should not be restricted to road development, he added. Discussions should take place on land utilisation policy and the state must adopt a development approach considering the limited availability of land. He also called upon organic farming of cash and food crops to earn foreign exchange.

While other countries have progressed fast in disaster management, the state has not learned its lessons from the Ockhi disaster, Muraleedharan said. The construction of New Kerala will move forward only when the CPM stops seeking political mileage in everything, the BJP leader warned.