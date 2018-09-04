Home States Kerala

Emergency action plan for dams: High Court seeks view of Centre, state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the Centre and the state government on a petition filed by former Ernakulam District Collector seeking to implement an emergency action plan as per the guidelines issued by the Central Water Commission for Developing Emergency Action Plans for Dams, in February 2016.

He had also sought a directive for judicial inquiry on the events that led to the recent floods.
The court issued the order on the petition filed by M P Joseph, Kochi, who was also the Additional Chief Secretary, pointing inaction on the part of the authorities concerned in implementing the recommendations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in controlling flood and flood forecasting.

The government neither formalised a scientific method of dam and reservoir management nor evolved an operating procedure in the state which led to a loss to lives and property, the plea stated.

The lackadaisical attitude of the state has led to a catastrophe. No dam break analysis was conducted in respect of any of the 61 completed dams. There was no inundation map for Kerala, it stated. The petitioner also sought a directive to CWC to establish flood forecast stations in the state.

